NASCAR indefinitely suspends 3, including pair of part-time drivers arrested on DWI charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has indefinitely suspended part-time drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White. Their suspensions Thursday follow their recent arrests for allegedly driving while impaired. Both were arrested earlier this month. NASCAR has also indefinitely suspended Joel Courage. He was arrested last week on charges he failed to register as a sex offender in North Carolina. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old was operating E33 Motorsports & Development. The business promotes itself as helping find and develop young drivers for NASCAR and other series. The sheriff’s office says Courage was convicted in California in 2008 on 14 sex offenses.

