NASCAR honors longtime AP auto racing writer Mike Harris as 2025 Squier-Hall award recipient

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Retired motorsports writer Mike Harris of The Associated Press on Sunday was named recipient of the 2025 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence. Harris became the 13th winner of the award, which is displayed in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte. Harris joined the AP in 1969 and became lead motorsports reporter in 1980 — a role he held until retirement in July 2009. The Squier-Hall Award is voted upon by a panel of NASCAR and NASCAR Hall of Fame executives, active and retired media members, and former NASCAR competitors and industry leaders. It is named after NASCAR media figures Ken Squier and Barney Hall, the first two recipients of the award.

