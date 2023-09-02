NASCAR exec Josh Harris to take over as Darlington president from the retiring Kerry Tharp

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Longtime NASCAR executive Josh Harris will take over as Darlington president from the retiring Kerry Tharp. Harris has worked the past 12 year for the company, first at Talladega before moving to Daytona. He became a vice president at Darlington this year and will move into his new role in January. Before then, Harris says he’ll spend as much time as possible learning all he can about Darlington’s fans and supporters from Tharp.

