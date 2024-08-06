NASCAR drivers use break to watch Olympics, support American athletes in Paris Games

NASCAR car drivers are lot like many sports fans — they like to watch the Olympics, too. And with a two-week break, past champions like Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano were shouting out their favorite athletes competing at the Paris Games. Busch backed U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles, who took gold in the 100 meters. Logano shouted out Sha’Carri Richardson, the American who was second in the women’s 100 meters. Elliott gave the American men’s golf team support before the final round as Scottie Scheffler rallied to gold. NASCAR returns to the track at Richmond this week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.