NASCAR driver Ryan Preece returns to Daytona, where his harrowing crash prompted grass removal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Preece might not recognize the spot where his harrowing crash started at Daytona International Speedway last August. NASCAR paved over the grassy area that seemingly caused Preece’s car to become airborne and roll about a dozen times during the 400-mile summer race at the famed track. Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford and return home the next day. But changes followed. The newly paved area at Daytona focuses on the entrance to a backstretch chicane called “the bus stop” that’s used in the track’s road-course layout. Preece will get an up-close look at the changes during Daytona 500 qualifying.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.