NASCAR driver Erik Jones to miss Dover race because of broken lower vertebra

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Erik Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra in a wreck at Talladega and will not drive this weekend in the NASCAR race at Dover Motor Speedway. Corey Heim will substitute for Jones in the No. 43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club. There is no timeline for Jones’ return. He will attend Sunday’s Cup race at the Monster Mile. The 27-year-old Jones has one top-10 finish in 10 races this season and is 20th in the points standings. Legacy will request a medical waiver for Jones to remain eligible for NASCAR’s playoffs.

