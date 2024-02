NASCAR driver Chris Buescher skips Daytona 500 practice to be home for the birth of his second child

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Chris Buescher has left the Daytona 500 to return home for the birth of his second child. Buescher traveled home to North Carolina to join his wife Emma and daughter Charley. He is expected to return Sunday morning ahead of the Daytona 500. Fellow Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver David Ragan will turn laps in Buescher’s No. 17 Ford during practice sessions Friday and Saturday. Ragan is driving a third car for RFK at Daytona, the No. 60, and will shake down both cars in practice.

