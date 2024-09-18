NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace signs contract extension with Jordan-owned 23XI Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing that the team announced with a 10-second video on social media. Wallace did not make the Cup Series playoffs this season. He heads to Bristol Motor Speedway winless on the year and ranked 19th in the standings for Saturday night’s elimination race. Wallace has driven for 23XI since its 2021 inception. The team is owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

