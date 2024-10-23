NASCAR declares Bobby Allison the winner of a 1971 race, moving him into 4th on all-time wins list

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison finally got his victory from Bowman Gray Stadium, more than five decades after he took the checkered flag and the trophy. NASCAR has formally recognized the 86-year-old Allison as the winner of the Meyers Brothers Memorial at the track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Aug. 6, 1971. The sanctioning body updated the record books to reflect it, giving Allison 85 wins and moving him into fourth on the all-time wins list.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.