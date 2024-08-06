NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series fire back up after 2 weeks off, F1, Larson wins in Sprint Cars

NASCAR may have been off, but that did not mean Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson sat on the couch with his feet up. Larson found some action, winning two World of Outlaw sprint car races on Friday and Sunday in Pevely, Missouri. Larson gets back to his main job as NASCAR’s two-week Olympic break ends with the Cup and Truck series races in Richmond, Virginia. Larson won the most recent NASCAR race in Indianapolis three weeks ago. Formula One and IndyCar get another week off, as does NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.