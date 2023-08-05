NASCAR Cup Series points leader Martin Truex Jr. re-signs with Joe Gibbs Racing for 2024

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. is returning for another run with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a deal to compete in NASCAR races again next year. The Cup Series points leader made the announcement after he qualified fifth for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. JGR teammate Christopher Bell won the pole and didn’t hear the news until earlier Saturday. The 43-year-old Truex certainly has not shown signs of slowing down this season, winning three times. He also publicly pondered retirement last year.

