NASCAR Cup race at Michigan suspended until Monday after rain wouldn’t go away

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR suspended the FireKeepers 400 until Monday, running out of time Sunday to run a race that was delayed and interrupted by rain. On Lap 51 of the 200-lap Cup race, cars went to pit road to wait and see if the rain would go away in time to get at least half of the race completed to make it official and avoid having it spill over into an extra day for the second straight year at Michigan. The race was set to resume at 11 a.m. EDT.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.