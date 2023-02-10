NASCAR champion Kyle Busch returns to Xfinity Series

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch will end a one-year break and return this season to drive in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing. Busch won 102 races over 362 starts in the series and continued to drop down and race in the developmental level even as he became a champion at the Cup level. NASCAR eventually restricted in 2020 the number of Xfinity races a regular Cup driver could compete in each season. Busch is expected to compete in five races, starting March 4 in Las Vegas.

