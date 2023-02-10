NASCAR champion Kyle Busch returns to Xfinity Series

By The Associated Press
FILE - Kyle Busch watches during NASCAR Cup Series auto race qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., on Aug. 6, 2022. Busch, who was detained at a Mexican airport last month when a handgun was discovered in his luggage, was sentenced to 3½ years in prison and a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition earlier this month by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum. The federal Attorney General’s Office said that the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid a bond. The office did not say how much he paid. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch will end a one-year break and return this season to drive in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing. Busch won 102 races over 362 starts in the series and continued to drop down and race in the developmental level even as he became a champion at the Cup level. NASCAR eventually restricted in 2020 the number of Xfinity races a regular Cup driver could compete in each season. Busch is expected to compete in five races, starting March 4 in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.