NASCAR bans William Byron from Brickyard qualifying after failing pre-race inspection 3 times

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass thru penalty after taking the green flag. Byron has the most wins of any Cup driver this season and ranks third in the point standings with three races left in the regular season.

