NASCAR aware of allegations a team engineer stole intellectual property to give to rival team

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR says it is aware of allegations that an engineer for a Cup Series team accessed proprietary information and shared it with another team. The stock series released no details about the allegations because neither team has filed a complaint with NASCAR. Sources tell the AP that the engineer is in a contract year with Joe Gibbs Racing, a team that has two cars still competing for the Cup title. The engineer has been exploring options with other teams as the season draws to a close.

