NASCAR All-Star Race to remain in North Wilkesboro in 2025 for 3rd straight year

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — The NASCAR All-Star Race is staying in North Wilkesboro. North Wilkesboro Speedway officials announced Friday that the short track will host the All-Star race for the third straight year on May 18, 2025. The announcement comes as the track prepares to host this year’s All-Star race — which features the sport’s top stars in an exhibition race for $1 million — on Sunday night under the lights. NASCAR returned to the refurbished racetrack last year for the first time since 1996. The track has been repaved over the last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.