NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying and pit crew challenge postponed due to rain

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — The NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying and pit crew challenge at North Wilkesboro Speedway scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to rain. The qualifying is rescheduled for Saturday. Qualifying will be followed by the NASCAR Truck Series race and then by two 60-lap heats at night to finalize the order for Sunday night’s All-Star Race. In all, 20 drivers will participate in the All-Star Race with 17 having already earned their way in through past accomplishments. They will be joined by the top two finishers from the Open race on Sunday and the winner of the fan vote.

