NASCAR adds 2 new venues to 2025 Cup schedule, tweaks 10-race playoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR released its full 2025 Cup Series schedule two days after it announced it will take its top level of competition for an international points-paying race for the first time in modern history. NASCAR said Tuesday it would race next June in Mexico City, and that road course race will replace one of the two annual short track events at Richmond International Raceway. NASCAR had also previously announced that it would end its three-year run of the exhibition Clash at the Coliseum after three tries on a temporary course built inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That exhibition opener to the season will now be held at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.