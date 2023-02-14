NASCAR 75: Caruth reflects on sport he calls ‘my everything’

With NASCAR celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, The Associated Press asked 20-year-old Rajah Caruth, a graduate of NASCAR’s “Drive for Diversity” program, to write an essay on the series and its role in his life. Caruth, a student at Winston-Salem State, last year became the first NASCAR driver to represent an HBCU. He is the 2021 winner of the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award and says he is consumed by NASCAR.

