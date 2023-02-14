NASCAR 75: Caruth reflects on sport he calls ‘my everything’

By RAJAH KIRBY CARUTH The Associated Press
FILE -Rajah Caruth stands by his Virginia State University Chevrolet prior to a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Richmond, Va. With NASCAR celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, The Associated Press asked Rajah Caruth, a 20-year-old graduate of the “Drive for Diversity” program and a student at Winston-Salem State, to write an essay on the series and its role in his life: (James H. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James H. Wallace]

With NASCAR celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, The Associated Press asked 20-year-old Rajah Caruth, a graduate of NASCAR’s “Drive for Diversity” program, to write an essay on the series and its role in his life. Caruth, a student at Winston-Salem State, last year became the first NASCAR driver to represent an HBCU. He is the 2021 winner of the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award and says he is consumed by NASCAR.

