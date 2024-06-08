Nasa Hataoka disqualified after first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka was disqualified from the ShopRite LPGA Classic after tournament officials reviewed videotape of her final hole in the first round and found she took too long searching for a lost ball. Hataoka shot a 6-under 65 and was tied for fourth place. She was informed of the disqualification on Saturday. She was scheduled for an afternoon tee time. The LPGA says video footage showed the search for Nasa’s ball exceeded the three minutes allowed. The rules state the ball is considered lost after time expires and the player must take the next shot from the same spot as the previous one.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.