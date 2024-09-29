NaQuari Rogers and QB Devon Dampier each run for 3 TD, New Mexico beats New Mexico St. 50-40

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — NaQuari Rogers and quarterback Devon Dampier each ran for three of New Mexico’s seven rushing touchdowns and the Lobos beat New Mexico State 50-40 to give coach Bronco Mendenhall his first win with the program. Rogers finished with 122 yards rushing on 21 carries and Dampier was 13-of-28 passing for 248 yards with 70 yards rushing. Dampier scored on runs of 11 and 2 yards in the second quarter before Abraham Montano kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 21-10. Dampier added a 24-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and New Mexico led by at least 10 points thereon. Mike Washington scored on runs of 10 and 2 yards for New Mexico State and added 25-yard TD reception.

