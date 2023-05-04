Napoli’s title was not expected at start of the season

Most thought the likelihood of a first Serie A title for Napoli since the days of Diego Maradona went out the door when Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens left the club after several years of near misses. Little did they know that an unknown winger from Georgia and a not-so famous striker from Nigeria were going to pick the pieces and lead the team right to the top. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen surely had plenty of help. But there’s no question that those two were the key elements that helped Napoli clinch the title following a 1-1 draw with Udinese.

