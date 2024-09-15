Napoli’s match at Cagliari temporarily halted after trouble between fans in stadium

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Napoli’s Serie A match at Cagliari had to be temporarily halted in the first half after trouble between rival supporters in the stadium. The match was stopped for around eight minutes after a Cagliari banner appeared to spark an angry reaction from Napoli’s traveling fans in the 25th minute. Objects were thrown over the nets and barriers between the away section and the home fans at the Unipol Domus stadium. Players from both teams went over to talk to their respective fans to try to calm the situation. Fans also threw fireworks onto the field and a statement was made over the stadium tannoy before the match resumed in the 33rd minute. Napoli was leading 1-0 at the time.

