Napoli winger David Neres has his watch robbed at gunpoint while leaving the stadium

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli winger David Neres had his watch robbed at gunpoint by two men who smashed a window in the van he was leaving the stadium in. The incident occurred after Napoli’s 2-1 win over Parma on Saturday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Neres’ wife posted a message on Instagram explaining why the rattled Neres did not stop to sign autographs for waiting fans once they returned to their Naples hotel. The couple have stayed at the hotel since Neres joined Napoli 10 days ago from Benfica. She says “two men on a motorcycle smashed the car and robbed him at gunpoint.”

