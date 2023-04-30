Napoli title celebration on hold after draw with Salernitana

ROME (AP) — Napoli will have to wait at least a few more days to seal the Serie A title after drawing 1-1 with Salernitana. The result disappointed legions of Napoli fans who had already started celebrating in anticipation of the championship. The Partenopei could have clinched with a record six rounds to spare if they beat Salernitana but Boulaye Dia equalized for the visitors six minutes from time after Mathias Olivera had given Napoli the lead. The result left Napoli 18 points ahead of second-place Lazio after the Roman club lost 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier. Third-place Juventus could leapfrog Lazio and move into second if it wins at Bologna later.

