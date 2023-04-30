Napoli title celebration on hold after draw with Salernitana
By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Napoli fans celebrate outside the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. After Napoli's game was moved to Sunday, the team could secure the title in front of their own fans by beating Salernitana — if Lazio fails to win at Inter Milan earlier in the day. Diego Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregorio Borgia]
ROME (AP) — Napoli will have to wait at least a few more days to seal the Serie A title after drawing 1-1 with Salernitana. The result disappointed legions of Napoli fans who had already started celebrating in anticipation of the championship. The Partenopei could have clinched with a record six rounds to spare if they beat Salernitana but Boulaye Dia equalized for the visitors six minutes from time after Mathias Olivera had given Napoli the lead. The result left Napoli 18 points ahead of second-place Lazio after the Roman club lost 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier. Third-place Juventus could leapfrog Lazio and move into second if it wins at Bologna later.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Lazio at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, top center, heads the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo
Salernitana's Boulaye Dia celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo
Napoli fans celebrates on the street after their team scored the first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)