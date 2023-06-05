Napoli searching for Spalletti replacement after title; Mourinho indicates he’ll stay at Roma

ROME (AP) — Napoli has no time to rest after the Serie A title with a new coach needed to replace the departing Luciano Spalletti. Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is also on the way out and appears ready to join rival Juventus. Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Spalletti. Whoever is hired will be tasked with trying to keep Napoli’s high-profile players in place. Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae are attracted by the Premier League and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants a new contract. Meanhile Jose Mourinho appears to have indicated that he plans to stay at Roma after previously declaring his future uncertain.

