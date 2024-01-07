Napoli says Mazzarri’s job is not at risk after horror 3-0 loss at Torino. Juventus and Milan win

MILAN (AP) — Pasquale Mazzocchi’s debut for Napoli lasted just four minutes before he was sent off amid a horror show for the defending champions that saw them lose 3-0 at Torino in Serie A. Napoli is 20 points behind league leader Inter Milan and five below fourth-place Fiorentina. Napoli insists coach Walter Mazzarri’s position is not at risk. Juventus needed a stoppage-time winner to beat bottom club Salernitana and move two points behind Inter. AC Milan is seven points further back after a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Empoli.

