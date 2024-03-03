Napoli rediscovers the form that took it to the Serie A title. The southern club beat Juventus 2-1

ROME (AP) — Napoli may have finally rediscovered the form that took it to the Serie A title. The Partenopei followed up their 6-1 thrashing of Sassuolo with a 2-1 victory over visiting Juventus on Sunday. Giacomo Raspadori scored the winner in the 88th minute by redirecting in the rebound of a penalty kick from Victor Osimhen. Napoli is unbeaten since Francesco Calzona replaced Walter Mazzarri as coach less than two weeks ago. Mazzarri was hired 12 matches into the season to replace Rudi Garcia. Bologna’s unexpected chances of reaching the Champions League are growing match by match. Thiago Motta’s team produced a 2-1 comeback win at Atalanta.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.