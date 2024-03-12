Napoli president De Laurentiis could face hefty fine after pushing cameraman on eve of CL match

By The Associated Press
Aurelio De Laurentiis, President of SSC Napoli, speaks during the FT Business of Football Summit in London, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. As the summit returns for its sixth edition, top execs from across US and Europe will be flying in to debate and discuss the financial forces transforming the game. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Napoli and its president Aurelio De Laurentiis could face a heavy fine by UEFA after he pushed a cameraman in an ongoing spat with Italian media. The incident occurred when Napoli forward Matteo Politano was giving an interview to Italian television station Sky Sport on the eve of Napoli’s Champions League match at Barcelona. Italian media reports that De Laurentiis had said he would only allow his players to be interviewed by Neapolitans or journalists who supported Napoli. Channel director Federico Ferri says “Sky Sport decides who does Sky Sport interviews.” De Laurentiis last month put a halt on pre-match news conferences and also recently banned the team from talking to DAZN.

