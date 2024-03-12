Napoli president De Laurentiis could face hefty fine after pushing cameraman on eve of CL match

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Napoli and its president Aurelio De Laurentiis could face a heavy fine by UEFA after he pushed a cameraman in an ongoing spat with Italian media. The incident occurred when Napoli forward Matteo Politano was giving an interview to Italian television station Sky Sport on the eve of Napoli’s Champions League match at Barcelona. Italian media reports that De Laurentiis had said he would only allow his players to be interviewed by Neapolitans or journalists who supported Napoli. Channel director Federico Ferri says “Sky Sport decides who does Sky Sport interviews.” De Laurentiis last month put a halt on pre-match news conferences and also recently banned the team from talking to DAZN.

