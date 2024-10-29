Napoli passes a big test of its Serie A leadership with 2-0 win at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Antonio Conte’s Napoli passed a big test of its Serie A leadership with a 2-0 win at AC Milan. Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored first-half goals at the San Siro and Napoli opened up a seven-point lead over defending champion Inter Milan. Inter visits Empoli on Wednesday. Milan is eighth and 11 points back. Napoli has rebounded strongly after a 10th-place finish last season and is in position to earn its second title in three years. Conte was hired in June after Napoli went through three different coaches last season. Bologna won 2-0 at Cagliari and Lecce beat nine-man Hellas Verona 1-0.

