Napoli moves 18 points clear atop Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Runaway Serie A leader Napoli has extended its advantage by beating Atalanta 2-0. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Amir Rrahmani scored in the second half for Napoli to go 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.It was Atalanta’s fifth loss in its past seven matches and left the team sixth. It is five points below fourth-placed Roma ahead of the Giallorossi’s match against Sassuolo on Sunday.

