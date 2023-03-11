Napoli moves 18 points clear atop Serie A; Lazio held

MILAN (AP) — Runaway Serie A leader Napoli has extended its advantage by beating Atalanta 2-0. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Amir Rrahmani scored in the second half for Napoli to go 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. It was Atalanta’s fifth loss in its past seven matches and left the team sixth. It is five points below fourth-placed Roma ahead of the Giallorossi’s match against Sassuolo on Sunday. Lazio missed the chance to leapfrog Inter as it was held to 0-0 at Bologna.

