Napoli might have found a new hero in Lukaku

MILAN (AP) — Napoli might have a new hero in Romelu Lukaku. The former Chelsea forward set up two goals and also scored as Napoli won 4-0 at Cagliari for its third straight victory in the Italian league. Defending champion Inter Milan will be aiming to keep its unbeaten record intact when it visits nearby Monza later Sunday. There are positive signs that, under new coach Antonio Conte, Napoli is starting to look more like the team that stormed to the league title in 2023 and less like the troubled side of last season. Ademola Lookman inspired Atalanta to a 3-2 comeback win over Fiorentina in its first home game of the season after reconstruction work on the Gewiss Stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.