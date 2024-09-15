Napoli might have found a new hero in Lukaku. Inter narrowly avoids first defeat

MILAN (AP) — Napoli might have a new hero in Romelu Lukaku. The former Chelsea forward set up two goals and also scored as Napoli won 4-0 at Cagliari for its third straight victory in the Italian league. There are positive signs that, under new coach Antonio Conte, Napoli is starting to look more like the team that stormed to the league title in 2023 and less like the troubled side of last season. Defending champion Inter Milan narrowly avoided its first defeat of the season as it salvaged a 1-1 draw at Monza. Ademola Lookman inspired Atalanta to a 3-2 comeback win over Fiorentina.

