Napoli makes Antonio Conte its fifth manager in just over a year

MILAN (AP) — Antonio Conte has been announced as the new Napoli coach. He becomes the team’s fifth manager in little more than a year following a season of turmoil for the deposed Serie A champion. Napoli says Conte has signed a three-year contract. Conte has been away from the dugout for more than a year after leaving Tottenham by mutual consent in March 2023. He led Juventus to the Serie A title three times and won it once with Inter Milan. Napoli has had Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona as coaches following the departure of Luciano Spalletti shortly after leading the team to the Serie A title last year.

