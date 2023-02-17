Napoli increases lead at top of Serie A to 18 points

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen scored first-half goals as Napoli opened an 18-point lead in Serie A with a 2-0 win at Sassuolo. Giovanni Simeone thought he’d made it 3-0 in injury time but his goal was ruled out for offside. Simeone had come on late for Osimhen as Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti made five substitutions. Napoli next plays Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday. Kvaratskhelia got the visitors off to a great start with a brilliant solo goal in the 12th minute and Osimhen added the second in the 33rd. Second-place Inter Milan hosts Udinese on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.