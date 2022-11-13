Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year

MILAN (AP) — Only AC Milan will end the year less than 10 points behind runaway Serie A leader Napoli. An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina to remain eight points adrift of Napoli. Juventus beat Lazio 3-0 to move above the capital side into third. It is 10 points behind Napoli. Lazio and Inter Milan are a point further back after the Nerazzurri came from behind to win 3-2 at sixth-place Atalanta.

