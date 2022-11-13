Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year

MILAN (AP) — Only AC Milan will end the year less than 10 points behind runaway Serie A leader Napoli. An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina to remain eight points adrift of Napoli. Juventus beat Lazio 3-0 to move above the capital side into third. It is 10 points behind Napoli. Lazio and Inter Milan are a point further back after the Nerazzurri came from behind to win 3-2 at sixth-place Atalanta.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Inter Milan's players celebrate after Atalanta's Jose Luis Palomino scored an own goal to 1-3 during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Inter Milan at Stadio Gewiss in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada
Atalanta's Jose Luis Palomino scores an own goal to 1-3 during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Inter Milan at Stadio Gewiss in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, on his knees, celebrates after scoring to 1-0 during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Inter Milan at Stadio Gewiss in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada