Napoli hopes to leave off-the-field issues behind going into tricky matches against Lecce and Madrid

MILAN (AP) — Napoli has gone through a testing few days off the field and is now expecting a difficult week on it. First up for the defending champions is Saturday’s trip to Lecce in Serie A. Napoli then hosts European heavyweight Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. So there’s no time to dwell on some of the team’s off-the-field issues. Tension has been high between Napoli and its star forward Victory Osimhen after the club’s social media team posted a mocking video. But a 4-1 victory over Udinese has gone some way towards remedying the situation.

