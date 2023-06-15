Napoli hires Rudi Garcia as coach to replace Luciano Spalletti

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli has hired Rudi Garcia as coach to replace Luciano Spalletti who said he needed to “take a year off” after helping the club end a 33-year Serie A title drought. The well-traveled Garcia most recently coached Al Nassr the Saudi Arabian team that Cristiano Ronaldo joined after the World Cup. Garcia has also coached Roma, Marseille, Lyon and Lille. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced Garcia’s hiring in a short statement: “The president would like to give him a warm welcome and wish him the best of luck.” The length of the contract was not specified.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.