Napoli forward Victor Osimhen angered after his club posts a mocking video online

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has deleted almost all pictures of himself in the team’s shirt from his social media accounts after the soccer club posted a mocking video of him online. Napoli posted a video Tuesday that appeared to make fun of Osimhen’s penalty skills after he missed a spot kick in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Bologna. It later deleted the video but Osimhen responded by deleting almost all pictures of himself in a Napoli shirt. His agent also reacted angrily. Osimhen’s contract expires in 2025 but there are reports he could seek to leave the club in January.

