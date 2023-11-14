Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after 3rd loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Defending Serie A champion Napoli has fired coach Rudi Garcia and replaced him with Walter Mazzarri. The 62-year-old Mazzarri returns to Napoli 10 years after leading it to a runner-up finish in the Italian league. Garcia had taken over from title-winning manager Luciano Spalletti in the offseason and leaves just two days after a 1-0 defeat to lowly Empoli. That was Napoli’s third loss in Serie A this season and left it 10 points behind league leader Inter Milan.

