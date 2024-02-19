Napoli fires coach Mazzarri and hires Calzona just 2 days before facing Barcelona

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Defending Serie A champion Napoli has made its second coaching change of the season just two days before facing Barcelona in the Champions League. Napoli has fired Walter Mazzarri and appointed Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona. Calzona was former assistant at Napoli under Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti but has never managed at club level. Mazzarri only replaced Rudi Garcia in November and Napoli became the first Serie A team to change coaches twice in the season after winning the league. Garcia took over this offseason from title-winning coach Spalletti.

