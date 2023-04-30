Napoli fans go from celebrating to reacting to draw

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans experienced a full range of emotions Sunday, first celebrating in anticipation of the club’s first Italian league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club — then reacting to a draw that pushed back the celebrations for at least a few days.

Napoli was held to a 1-1 draw at home by regional rival Salernitana.

Inside and outside the stadium before and during the match, fans waved flags in Italy’s green, white and red colors that featured a “3” on them to signify what would be Napoli’s third Serie A championship after Maradona led the Partenopei to their first two titles in 1987 and 1990.

To clinch with a record six rounds to spare, Napoli needed only to beat Salernitana after second-place Lazio lost 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier.

The results left Napoli with an 18-point advantage over Lazio and the team can now clinch mid-week.

Napoli fans celebrate outside the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. After Napoli's game was moved to Sunday, the team could secure the title in front of their own fans by beating Salernitana — if Lazio fails to win at Inter Milan earlier in the day. Diego Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Napoli Mayor Gaetano Manfredi told The Associated Press in a recent interview that there will be “a big earthquake of joy” when Napoli seals the title.

Napoli’s game against Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was moved from Saturday to Sunday following requests from local authorities in order to maintain public order.

