Napoli fans already celebrating in anticipation of title

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans are already celebrating in anticipation of sealing the club’s first Italian league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. The celebrations were already in full swing hours before Napoli’s match against Salernitana later. Fans waved flags in Italy’s green, white and red colors that featured a “3” on them to signify what would be the team’s third Serie A championship after Maradona led the Partenopei to their first two titles in 1987 and 1990. Napoli needs to hope that second-place Lazio doesn’t win at Inter Milan in an earlier match and then it needs to beat Salernitana to clinch with six rounds to spare.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.