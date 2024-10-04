Napoli extends Serie A lead after beating plucky Como 3-1

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli has gone four points clear at the top of Serie A after beating Como 3-1. Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay got the opening goal for Napoli after just 25 seconds. Gabriel Strefezza equalized two minutes before halftime. Romelo Lukaku with a penalty and substitute David Neres secured all three points for the home side. Second-placed Juventus plays Cagliari on Saturday. Como remains in 10th.

