Napoli could be set to fire coach Walter Mazzarri with the club struggling in the Italian league

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli could be about to make a second coaching change of the season after struggling all season in the Italian league. Napoli is set to face Barcelona on Wednesday in the round of the 16 of the Champions League but Italian media reports coach Walter Mazzarri could be fired before the first leg. Mazzarri replaced the fired Rudi Garcia as Napoli coach in November but has collected only 15 points in 12 Serie A matches. Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona is favored to replace Mazzarri.

