Napoli coach Rudi Garcia reportedly on verge of being fired. Dimarco scores from near halfway line

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Napoli fell to its third loss of the season in Serie A to pile the pressure on coach Rudi Garcia as a stoppage-time goal saw lowly Empoli win 1-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Italian media reports said the French coach will be gone by the time training resumes on Wednesday. Viktor Kovalenko scored with a stunning strike, prompting the boos to ring out in Naples. Napoli remains fourth. It is 10 points behind Inter Milan after the Nerazzurri beat Frosinone 2-0 with a goal from near the halfway line by Federico Dimarco. Lazio drew 0-0 against Roma in the capital derby. Atalanta and Fiorentina moved to within one point of Napoli.

