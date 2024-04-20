Napoli coach apologizes to fans after lackluster loss at Empoli worsens title defense

ROME (AP) — Napoli’s troublesome Serie A title defense has taken another hit in a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Empoli. The defeat leaves Napoli in eighth place on Saturday and at risk of failing to qualify for Europe. Napoli is a whopping 34 points behind leader Inter Milan. Alberto Cerri scored four minutes in with a header for Empoli and the Tuscan club has moved four points clear of the drop zone.

