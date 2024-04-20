Napoli coach apologizes after loss at Empoli further damages hopes for Europe

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, fights for the ball with Empoli's Sebastian Walukiewicz during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Napoli at the Empoli Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bucco]

ROME (AP) — Napoli’s troublesome Serie A title defense has taken another hit in a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Empoli. The defeat leaves Napoli in eighth place on Saturday and at risk of failing to qualify for Europe. Napoli is a whopping 34 points behind leader Inter Milan. Alberto Cerri scored four minutes in with a header for Empoli and the Tuscan club has moved four points clear of the drop zone. Hellas Verona beat Udinese 1-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.