Napoli club and fans pay tribute to Maradona on 4th anniversary of his death

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans and club officials paid tribute to Diego Maradona on the fourth anniversary of his death by flocking to murals of the Argentina great around the city. Napoli coach Antonio Conte, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and president Aurelio De Laurentiis laid flowers at two of the murals while fans gathered below the huge mural of Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli that acts as an unofficial museum to Maradona. Fans chanted Maradona’s name and lit smoke in the blue color of the shirt Maradona wore both with Napoli and Argentina. Maradona died at 60 in 2020. He led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

